HMS Bangor And HMS Middleton Arrive In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 03 August 2021 .

HMS Bangor and HMS Middleton have arrived alongside for a programmed logistics visit.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

HMS BANGOR a Sandown-Class Mine Hunter based at Faslane and HMS MIDDLETON a Hunt-Class Mine Countermeasures Vessel based in Portsmouth, have both recently completed intensive Operational Sea training prior to their deployment as part of Operation Kipion.

Both vessels have been fitted with new technology which improves their ability to locate and destroy mines, keeping the Royal Navy at the forefront of mine countermeasures and providing safety at sea.





