HMS Bangor And HMS Middleton Arrive In Gibraltar

HMS Bangor and HMS Middleton have arrived alongside for a programmed logistics visit. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

HMS BANGOR a Sandown-Class Mine Hunter based at Faslane and HMS MIDDLETON a Hunt-Class Mine Countermeasures Vessel based in Portsmouth, have both recently  completed intensive Operational Sea training prior to their deployment as part of Operation  Kipion.  

Both vessels have been fitted with new technology which improves their ability to locate and  destroy mines, keeping the Royal Navy at the forefront of mine countermeasures and  providing safety at sea.  



