Youth Service Members Visit The Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2021 .

Members from Laguna, Plater and Dolphin’s Youth Clubs attended three activity mornings hosted by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The young people made the most of the activities on offer, and had a chance to learn about army life, what it entails, and even managed to enjoy a weapons display and able to use a bomb disposal robot. During the visit, the group also undertook some team building activities, including a blind folded obstacle course, tug of war, football and basketball.

These sessions have proved to be enjoyable and an eye opener for many of the participants with the Youth Serviced hoping to further develop their relationship with the Royal Gibraltar Regiment with a view of providing more exciting opportunities for young people in the future.

For any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service, please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20078637.




