Stylos Dance Studios To Compete In Dance World Cup 2020 Finals

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2021 .

Stylos Dance Studio is to compete in the Dance World Cup 2020 Finals this Monday.

A statement from Stylos Dance Studios follows below:

As Stylos Dance Studios prepare to embark onto their first Live Dance Competition, they reflect on a hard year and a half of hardships during the pandemic. Even though they have continued to persevere and excel in online competitions, it doesn’t reflect the thrill, energy and atmosphere experienced during a live competition. They are thrilled to be finally able to travel to the UK to represent Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals from Monday 9th August to Thursday 19th August before attending Can You Dance? Regional event also held live in the UK. After submitting their first 11 qualifier routines now close to a year ago for the postponed Dance World Cup 2020 Finals, they secured their place in the Finals with incredibly high marks. This includes Nathan Villalba’s 2 free Solos which he won at an invitation only Masterclass back in 2019 organised by Dance World Cup, guaranteeing him participation at the 2020 World Finals. Earlier this year Stylos Competition Team entered a further 54 routines which again qualified to the Finals with superb marks. In total, 65 dance pieces will represent Gibraltar at Dance World Cup with a team of 28 Competing Dancers ranging from 7-25 years.

Stylos Dance Studios would like to take this opportunity to thank the Minister & Ministry of Culture, the GHA, Dance World Cup Staff, Can You Dance? Staff, Telford International Centre Staff, DHL Gibraltar, the Special Olympics Complex, The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, our sponsors, families, friends and supporters, who have all been instrumental in making this trip a reality.