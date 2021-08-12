St Bernard’s Hospital Operational Risk Status Remains At Amber But Planned Surgeries Are Now Being Reviewed Daily

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2021 .

Gold Command of the GHA concluded that patients must not be placed at avoidable risk by coming into the hospital and having routine surgery, if the risk of catching COVID-19 and harm being caused outweighs the benefit of having the surgery. Patients awaiting routine surgery and interventions are advised that the GHA will review surgical lists at the start of each day. If at all possible, routine surgeries will go ahead, but it is possible if the risk to a patient is considered high, that the patient will be called to cancel the surgery and offer a new date.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Gold Command of the GHA met to review the escalation position of the Health Authority, and in particular the risk posed to patients undergoing surgery as currently there are cases of COVID-19 within the community and at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Gold Command concluded that patients must not be placed at avoidable risk by coming in to the hospital and having routine surgery, if the risk of catching COVID-19 and harm being caused outweighs the benefit of having the surgery.

Patients awaiting routine surgery and interventions are advised that the GHA will review surgical lists at the start of each day. If at all possible, routine surgeries will go ahead, but it is possible if the risk to a patient is considered high, that the patient will be called to cancel the surgery and offer a new date.

The GHA would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance to anyone who has their surgery cancelled at short notice, but we must ensure the safety of anyone who comes to the hospital to the best of our ability at all times.

There is no need for patients to enquire as the GHA will contact those that are affected, the GHA would therefore kindly ask that patients not to call the GHA to ask about their own surgery; we will call those affected by any cancellation.





