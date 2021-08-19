Moorish Castle To Be Illuminated In Red During National Celebrations

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2021 .

During the periods 20th to 30th August and 3rd to 10th September the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in red and white to mark the start of Gibraltar’s National Celebrations, organised by the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services. From the 31st August to the 2nd September the Castle will be illuminated in green, to raise awareness of GibSams Suicide Prevention Campaign.

For further information please contact Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or the Events Department at Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236.