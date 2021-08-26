Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar Alumni

Written by YGTV Team on 26 August 2021 .

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar is looking to get in touch with members of the public who either are an Award Holder based in Gibraltar or who undertook the Award locally.

A statement from the Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

Are you an Award Holder based in Gibraltar or who undertook the Award with The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar?



If so we would like to get in touch with you.



In this our 50th anniversary year the Award in Gibraltar would like to create an Award Alumni with whom to celebrate the anniversary.





To register please click on the link below and complete the form. All data will be kept in the strictest confidence and shall not be circulated to third parties.

https://forms.gle/MJ4nPbM2c5pxxDdj9





