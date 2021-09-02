Further relaxation of COVID measures at Elderly Residential Services

Written by YGTV Team on 02 September 2021 .

Elderly Residential Services together with Public Health and GHA professionals have announced that, as from tomorrow, visits will be further modified to allow two visitors per resident per day, at different timings. This decision has been based on the absence of positive cases amongst residents and/or staff and the continuous decrease in the prevalence of the virus in the community.

At the same time, residents will be allowed to take part in social outings with their families while following public health guidelines and advice. Residents who take part in outings will have an increase surveillance by lateral flow testing.

A statement continued: “This procedure will be under constant review, and will be amended according to the prevalence of the virus in the community, in order to provide the ERS residents with a safe system to enjoy the visits of their families and friends. We urge families to remain vigilant at all times and to avoid areas of high risk.”

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The further reduction in restrictions at ERS is extremely welcome news and will greatly benefit our residents and their families, whose safety and wellbeing is always our primary concern. The policy on visitations and outings will be kept under constant review and will always be subject to Public Health advice.’