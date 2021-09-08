Duke Of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar Call For New Participants

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2021 .

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar is calling for new participants aged 14 to 24 wanting to undertake the Award to enrol in their programme.

A statement from the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar follows below:

If you are aged 14 to 24 years then you can participate in The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The Award is a youth development program which you undertake in your own time, at your pace, no pressure!

The Award comprises three levels, Bronze, Silver and Gold; with each level having four sections, Voluntary Service, Physical Recreation, Skills and Adventurous Journey. There is an additional section, Gold Residential Project, for those at that level.

If at Bayside or Westside Schools or Prior Park School keep an ear out for announcements in the coming weeks.

If you belong to the Air Training Corps or Scouts Gibraltar, ask your Leaders about undertaking the Award.





If you are no longer in school or not a member of the above but you want to find out more, including how to enrol, contact us on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Discover your Infinite Potential with the Award!





