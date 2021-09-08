Stylos Dance Studios Dance World Cup 2021
Stylos Dance Studios have returned to Gibraltar following their success at the Dance World Cup 2021.
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN MALE SOLO
- ‘A Blessing’ Performed by Nathan Villalba, Choreographed by Lillian & Lauren Montero
GALA INVITATIONS - 8
- ‘20th Century Fox’ Ella Hurtado Mini Acro Solo
- ‘Business Of Love’ Nathan Villalba Children Jazz Solo
- ‘A Blessing’ Nathan Villalba Children Contemporary Solo
- ‘Dive In The Pool’ Children Duet/Trio Acro
- ‘One Way Or Another’ Junior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
- ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ Junior Large Group Jazz
- ‘Limerence’ Junior Large Group Contemporary
- ‘So Far’ Senior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
WORLD CHAMPIONS - 2
- ‘Dive In The Pool’ - Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne
- ‘One Way Or Another’ - Anna Jimenez, Amy Wink, Emma Rocca, Faye Gomez, Isabella Wink & Sarah Wood
GOLD - 11
- ‘Business Of Love’ Nathan Villalba Children Jazz Solo
- ‘So Far’ Senior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
- ‘20th Century Fox’ Ella Hurtado Mini Acro Solo
- ‘A Blessing’ Nathan Villalba Children Contemporary Solo
- ‘Dive In The Pool’ Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne Children Acro Trio
- ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ Junior Large Group Jazz
- ‘Egypt’ Isabella Wink & Sarah Wood Junior Acro Duet
- ‘One Way Or Another’ Junior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
- ‘Dip’ Brianna Trinidad Junior Commercial Solo
- ‘Limerence’ Junior Large Group Contemporary
- ‘Deeper Love’ Children Small Group Acro
SILVER - 14
- ‘Going Bad’ Nathan Villalba Children Commercial Solo
- ‘Breath’ Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa Mini Lyrical/Contemporary Duet
- ‘Addicted To Love’ Senior Small Group Jazz
- ‘Stay’ Faye Gomez Junior Contemporary Solo
- ‘For All We Know’ Janis Jackson & Nathan Villalba Senior Lyrical/Contemporary Duet
- ‘Both Reached For The Gun’ Junior Small Group Jazz/Showdance
- ‘Fame’ Faye Gomez Junior Lyrical Solo
- ‘Man Of La Mancha’ Isabella Wink Junior Acro Solo
- ‘He’s A Dream’ Anna Jimenez Children Jazz Solo
- ‘Tainted Love’ Janis Jackson Senior Jazz Solo
- ‘Fever’ Faye Gomez Junior Jazz Solo
- ‘Touch’ Janis Jackson Senior Contemporary Solo
- ‘Locomotion’ Anna Jimenez & Faye Gomez Junior Duet Jazz/Showdance
BRONZE - 8
- ‘Hip Hip’ Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa Mini Jazz/Showdance Duet
- ‘Come Together’ Lauren Montero & Janis Jackson Senior Jazz/Showdance Duet
- ‘Be Italian’ Junior Small Group Acro
- ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ Lewis Llamas Children Jazz Solo
- ‘Ghost In The Wind’ Oceana Payne Children Lyrical Solo
- ‘Partyman’ Sophie Crosskey & Mia Hook Children Jazz/Showdance Duet
- ‘Brother’ Nathan Villalba Junior Lyrical Solo
- ‘Fosse’s World’ Emma Rocca Junior Jazz Solo
A spokesperson said: "Stylos are incredibly proud of all the dancers and their journey throughout this last season and a half. Their determination and professionalism has been out of this world!"