Stylos Dance Studios Dance World Cup 2021

Stylos Dance Studios have returned to Gibraltar following their success at the Dance World Cup 2021.
 
 
MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN MALE SOLO
  •  ‘A Blessing’ Performed by Nathan Villalba, Choreographed by Lillian & Lauren Montero
 
GALA INVITATIONS - 8
  • ‘20th Century Fox’ Ella Hurtado Mini Acro Solo
  • ‘Business Of Love’ Nathan Villalba Children Jazz Solo
  • ‘A Blessing’ Nathan Villalba Children Contemporary Solo
  • ‘Dive In The Pool’ Children Duet/Trio Acro
  • ‘One Way Or Another’ Junior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
  • ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ Junior Large Group Jazz
  • ‘Limerence’ Junior Large Group Contemporary
  • ‘So Far’ Senior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
WORLD CHAMPIONS - 2
  • ‘Dive In The Pool’ - Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne
  • ‘One Way Or Another’ - Anna Jimenez, Amy Wink, Emma Rocca, Faye Gomez, Isabella Wink & Sarah Wood
GOLD - 11
  • ‘Business Of Love’ Nathan Villalba Children Jazz Solo
  • ‘So Far’ Senior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
  • ‘20th Century Fox’ Ella Hurtado Mini Acro Solo
  • ‘A Blessing’ Nathan Villalba Children Contemporary Solo
  • ‘Dive In The Pool’ Ella Hurtado, Heaven Bocarisa & Oceana Payne Children Acro Trio
  • ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ Junior Large Group Jazz
  • ‘Egypt’ Isabella Wink & Sarah Wood Junior Acro Duet
  • ‘One Way Or Another’ Junior Small Group Lyrical/Contemporary
  • ‘Dip’ Brianna Trinidad Junior Commercial Solo
  • ‘Limerence’ Junior Large Group Contemporary
  • ‘Deeper Love’ Children Small Group Acro
SILVER - 14
  • ‘Going Bad’ Nathan Villalba Children Commercial Solo
  • ‘Breath’ Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa Mini Lyrical/Contemporary Duet
  • ‘Addicted To Love’ Senior Small Group Jazz
  • ‘Stay’ Faye Gomez Junior Contemporary Solo
  • ‘For All We Know’ Janis Jackson & Nathan Villalba Senior Lyrical/Contemporary Duet
  • ‘Both Reached For The Gun’ Junior Small Group Jazz/Showdance
  • ‘Fame’ Faye Gomez Junior Lyrical Solo
  • ‘Man Of La Mancha’ Isabella Wink Junior Acro Solo
  • ‘He’s A Dream’ Anna Jimenez Children Jazz Solo
  • ‘Tainted Love’ Janis Jackson Senior Jazz Solo
  • ‘Fever’ Faye Gomez Junior Jazz Solo
  • ‘Touch’ Janis Jackson Senior Contemporary Solo
  • ‘Locomotion’ Anna Jimenez & Faye Gomez Junior Duet Jazz/Showdance
BRONZE - 8
  • ‘Hip Hip’ Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa Mini Jazz/Showdance Duet
  • ‘Come Together’ Lauren Montero & Janis Jackson Senior Jazz/Showdance Duet
  • ‘Be Italian’ Junior Small Group Acro
  • ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ Lewis Llamas Children Jazz Solo
  • ‘Ghost In The Wind’ Oceana Payne Children Lyrical Solo
  • ‘Partyman’ Sophie Crosskey & Mia Hook Children Jazz/Showdance Duet
  • ‘Brother’ Nathan Villalba Junior Lyrical Solo
  • ‘Fosse’s World’ Emma Rocca Junior Jazz Solo
A spokesperson said: "Stylos are incredibly proud of all the dancers and their journey throughout this last season and a half. Their determination and professionalism has been out of this world!"
 
 
