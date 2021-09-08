Potential Developer Says Intention Is To Refurbish Rosia Bay

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2021 .

The company wishing to be granted approval for a project at Rosia Bay says the intention is to “refurbish” the area and that any residential development would be on the reclaimed area.

A spokesperson for the would be developer Eco Development Projects Ltd said:

“Today’s process was simply to list the environmental reports the EIA should consider. Unfortunately when the full facts are not in the public domain assumptions are erroneously made.

“There is NO intention to develop Rosia Bay only to refurbish the area and provide bathing facilities and restaurants in the same way Chatham was refurbished and provided for the enjoyment of the community. The south district does not have a community leisure area.

“Any proposed development of residential, were the EIA to conclude it were possible, would be on the reclaimed land next to it and would be accessible for the community to purchase.

“However that project is still in design, pending the results of the EIA which will decide the direction.

“For the record the application was never rejected in 2016. The applicant was essentially told to provide a full EIA and then return to DPC. This is on public record. “Images and more design ideas will follow if the project proceeds to the outline planning stage.”