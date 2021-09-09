Cadets Take Up 80 Miles In 80 Days Challenge

To mark the 80th anniversary of the RAF Benevolent Fund and the formation of the Air Training Corps, cadets at No. 2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron joined their counterparts in the UK to take part in an effort to complete 80 miles in 80 days.

As opposed to setting individual challenges for the cadets to complete, the Squadron’s Officer Commanding, Flt Lt Ivan Caward, decided to use various locations across Gibraltar to provide a unique way of completing the 80 miles.

The challenge commenced with a walk around the Rock, supported by the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP). This was followed by a tunnel tour through the Great North Road and a FOD Plod (collection of rubbish and debris) the length of the runway, with the latter providing a great help to RAF Gibraltar’s Air Safety Team, who are always keen to find ways to make the Airfield even safer.

On completion of the event, cadets from the Squadron had the following to say: Corporal Catlin Fitzgerald.

“It’s the first time I have walked around the Rock; you notice details that you have never seen before. I didn’t realise how steep Dudley Ward Tunnel as I have only driven through in a car! It was also good to get out and walk in a group of friends.”

Cadet Jasmin Jarman

The tunnel tour was amazing, and I would have never guessed that there was so much hidden within the Rock. The history was really brought to life by our guide and Squadron Warrant Officer, Paul Llanelo.”

Corporal Merrick Kent

“It was a pity that the fog covered the runway and we missed out on the unique views of the Rock on the day, but we had a great time anyway. Before we started the FOD Plod, the Air Safety Manager and Airfield Ground Support Unit Manager gave us a talk about what FOD is and why it is so important to ensure that the Airfield is kept clear. It was frightening to see

what damage a small piece of metal can do, but thankfully I’m happy to report that we didn’t find anything other than feathers and fish bones, which shows what a good job the sweepers at the Airfield do!”

