SNAG Works With Clubhouse To Provide Monthly Support Group Sessions

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2021 .

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) says it is thrilled to announce that it is now working with Clubhouse Gibraltar to provide monthly support group sessions for parents/families who support and care for persons with disabilities and special needs.

A spokesperson said: “The psychological and mental well-being of caregivers is imperative as often caregivers experience heightened stress and need help in coping with it. SNAG has considered the need to support this particular group within our community and are certain that our friends at Clubhouse Gibraltar will put their best team forward to provide this support. A focused support group will take place once a month, details of which can be found both on Clubhouse Gibraltar and SNAG social media pages.”