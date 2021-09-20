Freedom Gibraltar Requests Answers From Director Of Public Health On COVID Vaccines For 12-15 Year Olds

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2021 .

The Freedom Gibraltar group has written to Dr Helen Carter, the recently appointed Director of Public Health, requesting answers to concerns members have surrounding the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 12-15.

The group says that it is concerned that neither the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation nor the World Health Organisation have endorsed the use of this vaccine for children of this age group.

A spokesperson concluded: “Freedom Gibraltar demand answers with regards to the justification for the planned rollout and a response with regard to the provisions and responsibilities citizens can expect from the government, following its decision.”