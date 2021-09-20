Gibraltar CIPD Branch Encourages Local Businesses To "Give Youth A Chance"

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2021 .

The local CIPD branch is supporting the One Million Chances campaign, which aims to create a million opportunities for young people.

A statement from Gibraltar CIPD follows below:

As a result of the pandemic, young people are more likely to have lost their jobs and experience long-term wage scarring, and the economic slowdown means there are fewer opportunities for them to find meaningful work.

CIPD UK research shows that 43% of all young people surveyed feel the pandemic has harmed their long-term career prospects. CIPD Gibraltar is asking employers to join them by offering young people jobs, work experience, volunteering, apprenticeships, internships or mentoring. They are asking employers to help young people get their foot in the door and they are asking employers to give them a chance.

Helena Scone, of Eyas Gaming (Gibraltar) commented, “We are committed to investing in the future development of young people. At Eyas Gaming we are keen to offer the tools and resources to bring new talent into the exciting, fast paced gaming industry. You will be working alongside industry professionals in a fun and friendly work environment. Eyas Gaming is an equal opportunities company, who foster a strong supporting culture through company and employee team values.”



The local CIPD branch is offering support to any local businesses who would like to join this initiative and can be contacted to discuss how the different options could work and the benefits they could bring to your organisation.