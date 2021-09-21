RGP Appoints Deaf Liaison Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2021 .

Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers have officially been appointed as Deaf Liaison Officers at New Mole House Police station today.

Detective Constable Paul Gache and Police Constables Richard Guarnieri and Zoe Fidock are all qualified in British Sign Language.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the RGP and the Rock’s deaf and hard of hearing community and comes just ahead of International Week of the Deaf – the last week of September.

DC Paul Gache, who is qualified at British Sign Language Level 2, said: “We will be the first public service actively working with the deaf community, given we have officers who are certified in British Sign Language – and that is something we should be proud of.”

The announcement at a press conference today in New Mole House followed Deaf Awareness Training last June, where RGP officers were taught how to be more aware of people who are deaf or have impaired hearing.

During the training, police officers learned the importance of non-verbal means of communication, as well as practising some of the basics of the Finger Spelling Alphabet.

Edgar Triay of the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), added: “The RGP can be proud to see itself as a progressive and inclusive organisation. A role model for all other essential services, forces and agencies to follow.

“Today for the first time the local deaf and hard of hearing community feels understood and cared for by the RGP. For many years GHITA has been advocating for better accessibility to services for the deaf and hard of hearing.

“The road has not been easy for both sides, but no more. This initiative is a bridge of friendship and partnership between the deaf and hard of hearing community and the RGP to make Gibraltar a better place for everyone.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger for his open mind and good heart. I would also like to thank everyone involved in the Deaf Awareness Training, including Paul Gache, Jacqueline and Phil Jarman, Gill Earl and Joe Brugada, whose contributions paved the way for what we have achieved today.”