RGP Team Receive Commendations

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2021 .

Five police officers received commendations from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Commissioner this week for excellent work.

Members of the Recruitment, Training and Performance team received the awards after successfully running two training schools simultaneously during the pandemic.

During these last two schools they also introduced a paperless system, ran online lessons and introduced an IT-based Probationer Management system.

In total, they were responsible for the development of 40 officers, which is a record number.

The officers to receive the award were: Inspector Sean Picton, Sergeant Daniel Ruffle, Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeant Dina Laoudy, PC Sharon Berini and PC Gavin Davidson.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger and Superintendent Mark Wyan presented the certificates to the officers yesterday.

Picture Caption: Left to Right – Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeant Dina Laoudy, PC Sharon Berini, Sergeant Daniel Ruffle, Superintendent Mark Wyan, Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, Inspector Sean Picton & PC Gavin Davidson.