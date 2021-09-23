Government Sends Congratulations to Dean Chipolina on his New Freediving Record for Team GB

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2021 .

The Government has sent its congratulations to Dean Chipolina for achieving a new personal best in competition for freediving at the 27th AIDA World Championship held in Cyprus. Dean forms part of the British Freediving Association. The Gibraltarian reached 86 meters of depth in just under a minute.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “This is another great achievement by a Gibraltarian in an international competition. Dean’s achievement is a risky and magnificent one and shows how Gibraltar continues to make waves even in the depths of the ocean”.