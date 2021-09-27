Constable Michael Martinez Retires From The GDP

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2021 .

Colleagues gathered from the Gibraltar Defence Police to bid farewell to a long serving officer after 37 years.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Constable Michael Martinez first joined the police force back in 1984 when it was named the Gibraltar Security Police where he carried out duties such as the Control Room Operator.

The force then rebranded and was named Gibraltar Services Police, where Constable Martinez worked alongside RAF Gibraltar carrying out a range of duties at the North and South Dispersals, the guardroom, North and South barrier and Air Traffic Control Operations.

During his time in the service, Michael was amongst the first to be trained and assigned as a control room operator when the force only had three radios.

Constable Martinez qualified as a firearms officer in 1999 with the SA80 rifle and with the MP5 carbine in 2003.

At the later stages of his career, Michael resumed control room operator duties where his knowledge and experience was shared with colleagues to deliver the best police service.

He will conclude his service in the Gibraltar Defence Police on 29 September 2021.

Michael who is an accomplished musician and a talented portrait artist said: “I am looking forward to spending more time enjoying my hobbies and with my wife Vivien and children Gabriella and Matthew.”





