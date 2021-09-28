GDRF: "Are Persons With Disabilities In Gibraltar Less Deserving Than Their British Counterparts In The UK?"

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2021 .

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation says it is "dismayed" at the slow progress made in regard to the full implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of persons with Disabilities.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation follows below:

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation is dismayed at the slow progress made in regards to the full implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of persons with Disabilities and the explanations offered by our Honourable Chief Minister, Minister Sacramento and Minister Cortes in this regard. The onus of extension was placed on the United Kingdom, who according to the Chief Minister, refuses to extend as our Government can not meet its obligations under said Convention. This leads the GDRF to ask the imperative question: are persons with disabilities in Gibraltar less deserving than their British counterparts in the UK?

This explanation does not wash with the GDRF who highlights that at the Governments convenience international legislation and EU directives have historically been implemented into local legislation. There is nothing more imperative then, than implementing legislation that affords persons with disabilities rights and protections. There should be no qualms in ensuring that this is made a reality. To this end, GDRF has requested a written reply to a letter sent to the Honourable Chief Minister dated 27th July 2021.

The GDRF is severely concerned about the rights and protections afforded to persons with disabilities locally and this is indeed an issue recently brought to the attention of the Government in a meeting at NO6 convent place with clear examples of why a review based around the full implementation of the UN Convention and the Council of Europe Strategy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities should be conducted forthwith. The examples are wide ranging, from fewer protections that afford persons with disabilities equal recognition before the law, poor commitment to the life long development and learning of persons with disabilities and poor/ non existent legislation and enforcement in the area of reasonable adjustments and accessibility, to name a few.

The GDRF is dismayed at the slow progress made in this area because change is needed and is of vital importance to some of the most vulnerable in our society. The current state of law and practice in this regard leaves a lot to be desired and quite simply put “is not good enough”. For the sake of persons with disabilities, some of whom are in wholly inappropriate settings, and arguably languishing with fewer rights than their non-disabled counterparts, an improved version of the Disability Bill and other affected legislation is of utmost urgency. It is profoundly unfair, to say the least, that persons with disabilities and their families, should wait any longer. Our Government Officials must finally recognise the internationally accepted fact - Disability Rights are Human Rights and should not continue to be subjected to the reliance of ministerial discretions within a modern day democracy like ours.