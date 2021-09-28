Strait Of Gibraltar Association Visit St Paul's School

The Strait Of Gibraltar Association recently visited St Paul's school to give a talk on Moroccan culture.

A statement from the Strait Of Gibraltar Association follows below:





Strait of Gibraltar Association´s Patrons were invited this year to give a talk to St Paul's school students as part of their Gibraltar history project, both Mr and Mrs Sacramento commented " How pleased they were to participate in this project and show the students how rich the Moroccan culture is. "

The children participated with many questions posed to both Patrons about their many adventures in Morocco. It should be noted that all this is part of our aims within Strait of Gibraltar Association to foster links between both countries. Later, St. Paul’s famous bear was presented to Henpris with a token of appreciation by the St. Paul's School headteacher Mr Aguilera on behalf of the students.



