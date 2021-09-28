Old Lime Kiln Restoration Complete

Written by YGTV Team on 28 September 2021 .

As part of an on-going programme of works aimed at restoring Gibraltar’s Heritage, the Ministry for Heritage and the Gibraltar National Museum have completed restoration works on the Old Lime Kiln located at Willis’ Road on the Upper Rock.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Lime Kiln was constructed in the late 19th Century or very early 20th Century and is one of two such kilns located on either side of Gibraltar’s western and eastern slopes which produced quicklime for use in the construction of Gibraltar’s water catchments and underground reservoirs. This a practice that can be traced back to the 14th Century, when quicklime was employed to paint houses and patios.

This lime kiln may have supplied the quicklime needed to whitewash the large area of rock above the Moorish Castle which had been stripped of vegetation and prepared as a water catchment for the collection of rainwater, and to whitewash the reservoirs and tunnels where the water collected by the east side water catchments was stored. Rail Tracks leading from the kiln are still visible:these may have led directly to the Waterworks themselves.

The immediate area has also been enhanced with further repairs and an interpretation panel that will be linked to the Ministry for Heritage website if any visitors are interested in more information on the Lime Kiln.

Minister for Heritage John Cortes commented, “The restoration of another heritage asset continues our policy of investing in small scale but highly valuable projects that enhance and develop what we have on offer. Yet again, we have found a way to beautify a site that had been neglected for decades”.



