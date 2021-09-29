Literature Week Pop-up Bookshop

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture will be hosting a dedicated bookshop for the duration of Literature Week, at the John Mackintosh Hall, from the 8th to the 13th of November 2021. GCS is extending an invitation to local authors who would like to make use of this bookshop, affording them the opportunity to be part of this weeklong event, which will provide an avenue for sales.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The bookshop will be a ‘pop-up’ shop, managed by GCS staff, allowing the public to purchase books locally from the cultural hub.

This year’s Literature Week will also include the participation of international authors, and their titles will also be available. These writers will be announced soon, with more information on tickets to be released too.

Those interested in selling their books at the bookshop should contact GCS’ Accounts Department on 20067243 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.