Minister Isola Welcomes New Appointments To Board Of Advantage Insurance Company

Advantage Insurance Company was established in Gibraltar in 2002 and is authorised to underwrite private motor and home insurance in the United Kingdom. With over three million customers it is one of the largest insurers in Gibraltar and a key stakeholder in Gibraltar’s insurance industry. Advantage is part of the Hastings Insurance Group which since November 2020 has been part of the quoted Sampo Group whose head office is situated in Helsinki, Finland.

Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Digital and Financial Services stated “The Government of Gibraltar welcomes the new appointments to the board of directors of Advantage Insurance Company in Gibraltar. Steve Mumford has been appointed the Managing Director from 1 October 2021 and following a secondment to Gibraltar in 2010 he has lived and worked in Gibraltar since 2013. His two executive directors Craig Wilson and Kevin Borrett are also well known to us as they have worked in Gibraltar over the past years. These three appointments are very well deserved and I wish all three gentlemen every success in their new roles.

“I would also like to thank Steve Hazzard who is retiring as Managing Director on 1 October for his stewardship of the Company over the last three years and throughout the pandemic. We wish him a long and happy retirement. I would also like to recognize and thank Advantage for the valuable support provided to local charities during the pandemic and for its ongoing commitment to these charities and other local organisations which is most appreciated.”





