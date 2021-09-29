A Special Surprise for a Royal Marine Veteran

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2021 .

A Royal Marine veteran was left lost for words after he was presented with a special gift at a ceremony in Gun Wharf last Friday.

After spending the morning at an Act of Remembrance memorial led by Father Danny Hernandez, this was the last thing John Gillon expected.

The presentation ceremony saw more than 50 Royal Marines watch John receive a framed Falklands pound note – a memento that he had lost several years ago. Fellow veterans Gary Ridley, Mark Stevenson and Pat McElhinney helped organise the surprise event, after John became upset recalling the story of his lost keepsake.

It was back in 1982 that John was serving with 45 Commando, helping to liberate hundreds of residents from Port Stanley during the Falklands Campaign. And despite not being injured in the war, he broke his leg in a traffic accident on the islands, which saw him flown back home to the UK.

As a memento, John kept a Falkland’s pound note to remind him of his time serving his country.

Unfortunately, a number of John’s possessions ended up being destroyed in the past few years – including his cherished Falklands note. Unbeknown to John, Pat was also in the Falklands in 1987 and kept a local note too.

Pat decided to get the note framed and signed by General Sir Mike Jackson, so it could be handed over to John.

In the frame, which contained the note as well as pictures of the friends, is a poem from American poet Walt Whitman, which says: “Nothing is ever really lost, or can be lost, no birth, nor force, nor any visible thing.”