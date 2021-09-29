GSLA Community Use Scheme for Gibraltar’s sporting facilities

A variety of “top quality and international-standard facilities” are now available for community use via the GSLA’s Community Use Scheme, which invites locally registered sports clubs and associations and fitness groups to book them for their activities.

The Government says it is proud of its significant investment in sports, in our new schools and the legacy of the 2019 Island Games.

Whilst many venues are already allocated, a few slots remain available. To register for the Community Use Scheme clubs, associations and groups should contact the GSLA on via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or phone 200 59864.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said: ‘The Government’s significant investment in sports is something that Gibraltar can be proud of. I strongly encourage Gibraltar’s sporting community to make good use of the excellent facilities that are available to them. The uptake has been excellent so far. It’s a really exciting time for Gibraltarian sports.’