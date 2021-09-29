Minister Daryanani meets UK Maritime Minister

The Minister for the Port and Maritime Services, Vijay Daryanani, has today met with Robert Courts, Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security, at Gibraltar House in London.

Amongst the subjects discussed were London International Shipping Week, how the UK Government could assist Gibraltar on Shipping/Port matters and the maritime industry in general.

Minister Daryanani commented, “I was delighted to welcome Minster Courts to Gibraltar House. I met him briefly during London Shipping Week but this gave us a better opportunity to discuss things in greater detail. He is very keen on helping Gibraltar on maritime matters as the Minister responsible for Shipping. I look forward to engaging with him over the next few months to see how we can work together for the best of Gibraltar”.