Gibraltar Garrison Library To Increase Public Profile

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

The Gibraltar Garrison Library Trust have this summer recommenced their face-to-face meetings. The Library now wants to promote its work and collections further in Gibraltar and is planning a number of outreach activities and promotional initiatives.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Whilst business remained as per usual during lockdown, albeit via zoom and email, the resumption of physical interactions has brought about a renewed energy in the Trust’s aims to continue to support the Library in its many initiatives.

Chaired by Prof. John Cortes, Minister for Heritage,the latest Trust meeting discussed, amongst other matters, how lockdown has paved the way for a greater emphasis on social media platforms as a means to disseminate information.

The Gibraltar Garrison Library team remained in post throughout both lockdowns, and whilst closed to the general public, their online presence shot-up dramatically with requests for access to collections and resource materials. These came from our general public and local business establishments, overseas researchers, and importantly, from our UK based Gibraltar students in need of research materials for their studies. The Library team fulfilled these requests by digitising and providing online access where possible. To this end, the Gibraltar Garrison Library are developing a number of social media platforms by way of offering greater accessibility and enhance visibility to their activities, both research and event driven. Watch this space for further news on these developments.

Minister for Heritage John Cortes, who Chairs the Board of Trustees of the Library said, “The Garrison Library is one of our greatest heritage assets and one of the ones least known by the community. While the emphasis continues to be on protecting, preserving and enlarging the collection of books and historical documents, it will now be concentrating also on increasing its profile and relevance as a centre of knowledge, history and education.”



