ARPO Committee Visit City Hall

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

This morning, members of the Association of Retired Police Officers’ Committee visited City Hall at the kind invitation of His Worship The Mayor, Mr Christian Santos.

The Committee members were briefed on the history of the building and given a tour of the National Gallery.

ARPO Chairman Henry Sacramento described the role of the Association to His Worship and presented him with a memento to mark the occasion of their visit. ARPO Vice chairman, James Ignacio, also presented his worship with the Association badges in a frame.

Other Committee members present were Victor Martinez (Secretary), George Field, Mrs Rose Ullger and Ms Susan Darlington.

Photo (l – r)

Mr Victor Martinez (Secretary), Mr George Field, Mrs Rose Ullger, HW the Mayor, Ms Susan Darlington, Mr Henry Sacramento. Mr James Ignacio