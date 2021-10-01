Care Agency Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2021 .

The Care Agency has launched an online Satisfaction Survey to obtain the public’s feedback on the services provided by its Adult Social Services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The purpose of the survey is to establish whether the support implemented was satisfactory as well as to gain any feedback with reference to suggested improvements. This information is vital to continue improving the care that we provide for the public.

The survey is now open for one month and is available online at:

https://forms.office.com/r/jsx8aLRm5H

Anyone wishing to take part in the survey but is unable to do so online, may call Social Services on 200 78528 and the survey can be confidentially completed for them by a designated admin officer.





