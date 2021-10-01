Presentation To Former Commissioner

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2021 .

Yesterday the former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail, was presented with a plaque at a ceremony in the Palacio de Congresos de La Línea.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

At a ceremony in the Palacio de Congresos de La Línea yesterday, the former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail OTM MSc, was presented with a plaque to recognise his collaborative work with the Policía Nacional in both Algeciras and La Linea.

He was praised for his willingness to exchange information across the frontier and to mount joint operations in the fight against cross-border organised crime.





