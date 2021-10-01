Changes To Visiting Procedure At St Bernard’s Hospital

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2021 .

The Government has announced changes in the requirements for self-isolation for COVID-19 close contacts. Following the advice of the Director of Public Health, the visitation procedure at St Bernard’s Hospital has also been changed in order to minimise the risk of transmission of the virus from close contacts who do not need to isolate.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

⮚ COVID-19 close contacts are advised to not visit St Bernard’s hospital, even if they do not need to self-isolate

⮚ Visits will be limited to 2 designated visitors per patient

⮚ Only 1 visitor will be allowed per patient per day

⮚ Visitors will need to provide proof of vaccination and an ID card on arrival at the Hospital Reception.

⮚ Unvaccinated visitors will need proof of a PCR test, taken 24 hours prior to the visit, which they will need to present at Hospital reception. PCR testing needs to be twice a week for un vaccinated visitors.

⮚ All visitors will be checked at Reception prior to entry into GHA and at the entrance of the door of the ward.

⮚ End of life visiting will be risk assessed at the discretion of the ward and clinical managers

⮚ All visitors to the Hospital will be required to wear a mask at all times.

The visiting procedure at Elderly Residential Services has not been changed as a result of the new rules.

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The relaxation of COVID-19 self-isolation requirements for vaccinated close-contacts is an important step. However, whilst we have the protection of the vaccine, the virus is still out there and we all need to do our part to minimise the risk. Nowhere is this more important than in our clinical settings.’





