Nautilus Attend Turtle Release Program In Spain

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

A small Nautilus cohort attended a loggerhead turtle release program that took place on Friday morning in Spain.

A statement from TNP follows below:

Over 30 sea turtles were released from the same beach they were laid on a year ago.

Watching this bale of turtles return to their natural habitat was an absolute joy!