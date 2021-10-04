Gibraltar Exhibits at The Meetings Show

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

The Gibraltar Tourist Board exhibited at The Meetings Show in London last week joined by Sunborn Gibraltar.

It was the first live edition of this international event in over two years. The meetings and event industry is one of the most lucrative sectors of tourism globally and having been hard hit by the pandemic is a key area for rebuild. Other exhibiting countries included Malta, Portugal, Denmark, Monaco, Finland and Norway.

The Gibraltar stand worked over 40 pre-scheduled meetings across two days and a reception hosted by Sunborn Gibraltar attracted 90 buyers.

Gibraltar’s raised profile during the crisis and its positive early vaccination success has generated increased interest from UK meeting planners who have not considered the destination before. Strong interest was also shown from European buyers.

Representing the Sunborn Gibraltar, Director of Sales & Marketing, Britta Weiser said. ”It was great to be back presenting face to face to buyers from the MICE community. We met with predominantly UK buyers but also agencies from France, Germany and Belgium who have shown increased interest in Gibraltar and propose site visits in the next year. The corporate meetings and incentive market is still hesitant in confirming business for 2022/23 due to ongoing travel restrictions, however, budgets are there and companies are eager to get together again. We’ve made many very useful connections this week”

Minister Daryanani commented; “It was important for Gibraltar to show a physical presence at this show as the market re-emerges. Business relationships with meeting planners take time to establish and it is crucial that we are able to start building business for the years ahead. Gibraltar’s varied business communities from finance to e-commerce and sport offer potential customers in this sector to target. We will continue supporting this market segment.”