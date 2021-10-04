Unite Says HMC Searcher Incident Ruling “A Great Relief”

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

Following the verdict of the Coroner’s inquest into the tragic death arising from the HMC Searcher incident in 2019, ruled today as death by accident, Unite have said that the outcome of the inquest is a “great relief” for the membership involved.

A statement continued: “Workers in HM Customs and members of Unite became involved in this incident in 2019 during the normal course of their challenging job and duties. Tragically the incident involving the HMC Searcher resulted in the sad death of a person causing a significant impact to all those involved and their families.

“The outcome of the inquest has come as a great relief to those members directly involved in the incident and their colleagues that undertake the exacting roles in Customs. The union is glad to have supported its affected membership throughout the entire process. This has been a difficult time for all involved and the verdict provides welcome closure.”