Professional Standards Training For RGP Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

A number of senior Royal Gibraltar Police officers received specialist training to uphold high standards of policing last week.

The week-long course at Bleak House was delivered to officers in the RGP’s Professional Standards Department (PSD), who are responsible for investigating public complaints against police and dealing with internal disciplinary matters.

In addition, a one-day course on Professional Standards was also held for all Inspectors, Chief Inspectors, Superintendents and the Assistant Commissioner.

Chief Inspector Alex Enriles, said: “This is important training for our officers and will help us learn from our colleagues in England and Wales.

“The course covered a number of topics including identifying and dealing with corruption and conducting PSD investigations. But it also focussed on organisational learning, rather than individual blame, which ensures that mistakes are not repeated.”

The course was delivered by Sancus Solutions, who provide Professional Standards Training to many forces in England and Wales.