GSD Requests Clarification On “Floating Hotel” Reports

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

The GSD has today requested that the Government provide clarification and confirmation of recent news reports suggesting that a floating hotel will be brought to Gibraltar and converted into 400 luxury apartments.

A statement continued:

“Many will be aware of news, which has come to light over recent weeks, of a housing barge which seems to be arriving in Gibraltar as a floating hotel. UK press reports suggest that the accommodation barge, which is said to have been ‘languishing’ on the River Medway in the UK for eight years will be transformed into 400 luxury holiday apartments in Gibraltar.

“An online brochure, circulating in social media entitled ‘Sea Breaze, Floatel – Gibraltar’ appears to be connected to the UK news reports. The brochure provides further detail, including the apparent positioning of the vessel by the small boats marina, in front of the Calpe and Mediterranean rowing clubs. It states that the boat will “fulfil Gibraltar’s requirement for affordable accommodation”.

“The press reports suggests that a “mystery businessman” has bought the accommodation barge, describing it as a floating hotel with the new owner reported to be willing to “throw money at it”.

“Given the apparent advanced state of this particular project, with even the location having been identified, the GSD is surprised that the Government has not made any statement on this. We now ask the Government to confirm whether the news reports are true and if so, provide further details such as whether the advertised location has indeed been earmarked for the vessel (even though planning does not seem to have been applied for or granted); Government is supporting the project to include financial assistance; when the vessel is likely to arrive and start functioning; whether it is to be a hotel or provide other accommodation; details of how many rooms will be on offer; which market it is intending to service; and who the private investors are?”

The shadow Minister for Tourism, Damon Bossino said:

“The GSD is surprised that the Government or indeed Mr Daryanani have not made any announcements whatsoever in connection with this project. Nothing has been said locally, so it is possible that the stories are inaccurate but if so, this should be clarified and if not inaccurate, further details provided. The public and the tourism and business sectors should be forewarned of these initiatives, especially at a time when the tourism industry is going through such a tough time. We await a full statement from the Government.”

The GSD says it will be closely monitoring events as and when they arise.