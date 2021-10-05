MAG Partners With GHITA To Raise Awareness

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2021 .

Musicians Association of Gibraltar has partnered with GHITA to raise awareness about noise induced hearing loss and the importance of wearing protective earplugs.

A statement from MAG follows below:

There is nothing more valuable to a musicians than their hearing, without it, it would be almost impossible to create music or perform. MAG fully support Edgar Triay and his team on their awareness campaign. This partnership would mean that our members and musicians in general will be educated and informed on how best to protect our ears during rehearsals and shows.

GHITA slogan is protect your ears and enjoy the music for life! MAG couldn't agree more.