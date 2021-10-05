Unite Concerned Over Findings In Members Stress Survey For Staff Within The Care Agency

05 October 2021

Unite has stated that the results of the Union’s stress survey are “deeply concerning”.

Unite Gibraltar said: “For the last six weeks we have distributed stress surveys for staff to complete due to the growing concerns of staff stress levels and staff feeling demoralised. The results of this survey from our members have shown that staff are feeling incredibly under pressure with 85% of survey respondents stating they feel stressed whilst at work. When asked to rate stress levels between 1-5, with five indicating the highest levels of stress, 81% of respondents stated that a lack of control over their work rated between 3-5 on the scale. In addition, 56% of respondents believed within the Care Agency there was a failure to recognise achievement of staff which was a cause for increased stress and anxiety levels whilst working. Unite believes that staff who have been on the frontline supporting the most vulnerable in our community should be correctly recognised for their efforts as well as for the benefit of the service they provide. Going forward it is clear that a lot of work needs to be done to address the staff concerns in the interest of both staff welfare as well as the service users they care for.

A collective grievance supported by Unite was lodged nearly a year ago. It was signed by over one-hundred members of staff which detailed concerns over working conditions as well as contractual concerns of our members. Unfortunately to date this remains unanswered. Within the survey distributed to members 41% of survey respondents stated that a lack of communication between staff and management was a paramount stress causer within the workplace. Furthermore, 69% identified that the uncertainty of their future within the Care Agency played a significant impact on their wellbeing. Unite believes that it is in the interest of all relevant stakeholders to take the results of this survey seriously as the current state of affairs of staff morale being so low and staff stress and anxiety being so high, is not in the short, medium nor long term interest of care workers in Gibraltar. Employee’s mental health must be paramount in trying to improve the service for all within the community.

Going forward Unite will continue to support its members within the Health and Care sector to improve current practices and terms and conditions for staff. Unite will be seeking further constructive engagement regarding the outcomes and potential solutions on the survey findings. Without positive engagement on these issues Unite will feel the need to consult its members on possible action.





