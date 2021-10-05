Disability Rights Federation “Gravely Concerned” About Inaccessibility Of Counters Issue Raised By Senior Citizens Association

Written by YGTV Team on 05 October 2021 .

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (GDRF) says it is “gravely concerned” about a recent press release issued by the Senior Citizens Association in reference to the inaccessibility of several public counters for our elderly community, many of whom have disabilities.

A statement continued: “The Chairperson from the Senior Citizens Association, Manolo Ruiz, expressed his concerns to the GDRF earlier this week stating that “elderly persons are being expected to pay their rents and collect their incontinence wear from New Harbours”. Manolo went on to explain how “elderly persons have to travel all the way up to New Harbours to find that lifts are often broken and the metal stairs are dangerous and slippery when wet”.

“Our elderly population is the largest group within the community affected by disability, many having acquired age-related disabilities that can cause cognitive, psychosocial, sensory or physical impairments. The GDRF therefore echos the very valid concerns of the Senior Citizens Association and questions that when considering both the location of the majority of elderly living housing estates, and the location of the offices at New Harbours, whether in fact these counters are the most accessible solutions that can be reasonably afforded to our elderly and persons with disabilities within our community.

“The alternative solution should never be the removal of any liberty or freedom enjoyed by our elderly or persons with disabilities. The act of paying their rent or collecting their supplies in person is a choice they are free to make and exercise and it should be our Government’s obligation to make the adjustments necessary to afford them better accessibility.

“Although fully cognisant of the many logistics that these adjustments and alternatives may present to departments, the GDRF calls on the government to find a solution to the very serious concerns expressed by the Senior Citizens Association.

“While many of our elderly may not identify themselves as being disabled, many do experience significant difficulties in functioning and participating, posing a serious challenge to the state who must ensure that they can enjoy their fundamental freedoms and human rights on a equal basis with others. The need for legal frameworks to shield them from forms of social prejudices such as ageism and ableism and to ensure they are afforded with reasonable adjustments, equal recognition before the law, rights based community support, and a plethora of other rights, is imperative.

“The GDRF highlights this as yet another example of why it is essential that our Government finally stops “playing catch up” with the rest of the modern world in regards to disability rights and laws. Rather, a firm commitment should finally be made to meet what the Government should already consider their obligations under the Council of Europe Strategy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the full implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. The GDRF strenuously calls on the Government to embark on a public awareness campaign in relation to the Convention highlighting its importance and the many ways in which it will have beneficial impacts for the wider community who can potentially be affected by disability, either visible or hidden, at any given point of their lives.”