Inaugural Tour At City Hall For Tourists

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2021 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD, hosted the inaugural tour of the City Hall for tourists. Visitors from the Windstar Cruise line have been the first to add the tour of City Hall to their offering via local tour operators MH Bland.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Visitors were welcomed at the Mario Finlayson Art Gallery where they could appreciate the works by Gibraltar’s heritage artists. A tour of the Mayor’s Parlour followed where they were offered refreshments and a taste of our local cuisine in the form of canapes.

His Worship is looking ahead to working with more cruise lines in the future to increase the number of tours offered. He wishes to invite tourists to City Hall so they can appreciate the beautiful historic building, and get a literal taste of Gibraltarian culture.

For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592