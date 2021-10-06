Gibraltar Delegates Ready For Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 06 October 2021 .

Mr Justin Montovio and Mr Joey Pitaluga have been selected to represent Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament following an essay competition.

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament will take place virtually from 18-22 October as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be recalled that Gibraltar sent delegates to the meeting in Jersey in 2018 for the first time and then to the meeting in Delhi, India in 2019 and to virtual meetings held since.

Delegates are expected to connect to this meeting from all over the Commonwealth. They will be guided by representatives of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) as they experience different aspects of parliamentary democracy, including debating, voting and passing a Bill through its different stages until it becomes a law.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, briefed the two delegates in advance of the event during a virtual meeting this afternoon.