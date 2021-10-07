Autumn Classical Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced details for this year’s Classical Concert as part of its Autumn Programme. The concert will be held on Monday 18th October 2021 at St Michael’s Cave at 8pm.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, who organises this concert on behalf of the Gibraltar Government have been able to acquire the services of the following performers:

Saulo Guerra, Clarinet

Gérard Korsten, Conductor

European Sinfonietta

The Programme includes:

G Rossini: II barbiere di Siviglia – Overture

C.Weber: Clarinet Concerto No 1, in F minor, Op 73

L.Beethoven: Symphony No 5, Op 67

Maestro Karel Mark Chichon, Artistic Director of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, commented: "I am delighted that eminent conductor Gérard Korsten and Clarinettist Saulo Guerra together with the European Sinfonietta will open our 2021/2022 season of concerts with such a magnificent programme and in the unique venue of St Michael’sCave. I cannotthink of a better way to celebrate the first of our full orchestral concerts since the COVID restrictions began in March 2020. Music is food for the soul and The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is more committed than ever to bringing world-class artists to Gibraltar and making classical music accessible to everyone" ‘

Minister for Culture John Cortes said: “I am so pleased that we are once again able to enjoy live classical music on stage, and in this natural auditorium in the heart of the Nature Reserve. I thank the Philharmonic Society, and in particular James Lasry,for their excellent work in keeping classical music alive in Gibraltar over the years, and in particular through the pandemic.”

Tickets priced at £22 are available via buytickets.gi. A limited number of tickets priced at £10 for SeniorCitizens and Students will be available from the John Mackintosh Hall Reception at 308 Main Street. Tickets price include a return shuttle service from the Public Market and opposite the Cable Car as from 18.30pm.

On arrival at the Concert the following will be required together with your ticket:

Proof of full vaccination prior to the event (at least one dose) OR

A COVID-19 rapid negative test on the same day of the event. The result must be presented to the Organiser at Front of House.

Further information can be obtained from the Society on telephone no. 200 72134 or via www.philharmonic.gi