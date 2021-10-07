Gibraltar Festival For Young Musicians 2022

The annual ‘Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians’ will take place from 14th to 18th February 2022.

A statement from GAMPA follows below:

If you play an instrument or enjoy singing, then come along and participate at this festival. The categories of

classes include piano, brass, woodwind, percussion, vocal and strings. There are competitive sections in every category where trophies and medals can be won. Classes will be divided into Infant, Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories and you can enter solos, duets, ensembles, or choirs.

For GIBFYM 2022, we are bringing back the exciting “Rock and Pop Class”. The NEW Syllabus for 2022 is now out! The closing date for festival entries is Friday 10th December 2021.

The festival aims to provide a friendly environment where young people can perform. An experienced UK music adjudicator, from the British and International Federation of Festivals, will provide positive and impartial feedback to all performers, at the adjudication weekend, helping to nurture and develop the children’s talents and will be awarding certificates, medals and trophies.

Our Gala Concert on Friday 18th February at the John Mackintosh Hall will once again have our adjudicator present to make the final decisions. The adjudicator will invite 6 local performers and 6 international performers to perform and compete for the Local Young Musician of the Year and Best International Musician Bursaries on the Gala Night. The adjudicator will also be adjudicating the top three school choirs competing for the “Best School Choir” as well as three ensembles; making for an exciting finale!

BURSARIES AND TROPHIES TO BE WON:

- The Young Musician of the Year: £500 Bursary

- The Best International Musician: £250 Bursary

- The Most Promising Local Senior: £250 Bursary

- The Most Promising Local Intermediate £250 Bursary

- The Most Promising Local Junior: £250 Bursary

- The Most Promising Local Infant: £100 Bursary

- The Best Local School Choir: £200 Bursary

- The Best Local Ensemble: £100 Bursary

TROPHIES TO BE WON:

- Most Promising String Instrumentalist

- Most Promising Brass Instrumentalist

- Most Promising Woodwind Instrumentalist

- Most Promising Percussion Instrumentalist

- Most Promising Piano Instrumentalist

- Most Promising Vocal Instrumentalist

- Best Performance - £250 Prize

If you would like any more information please e-mail:

SYLLABUS AND ENTRY FORMS CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM OUR WEBSITE

