Changes to Bars and Restaurants Permit Conditions

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2021 .

The permit conditions which apply to bars and restaurants have changed today.

A statement continued: “As our successful vaccine rollout continues, the welcome addition of our ‘Booster’ programme, the change in the self-isolation policy and the low number of reported cases, HM Government of Gibraltar is now able to advise permit holders that they are no longer required to record contact tracing details of their customers. As from Friday 8th October this will no longer appear as a permit condition.

“As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic since June 2020, bars and restaurants have required a permit issued under the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) Regulations in order to operate. This permit is renewed on a monthly basis and comprised of various conditions that establishments have had to adhere to. Issued by the Director of Public Health, permit conditions have been constantly changing in line with the progression of the virus in Gibraltar, tightening and relaxing as and when required. One permit condition which has remained throughout has been the requirement to record contact tracing details of customers. This was necessary to facilitate the contact tracing bureau who, in the event of an outbreak within a permitted establishment, could then ask close contacts to self-isolate.

“Although permits, for the time being, will continue to be issued, these will now contain fewer conditions and focus mostly on self-awareness of employees. This will include reporting symptoms to employers and not reporting for work until they have received a negative PCR test. Masks are to be continued to be worn by un-vaccinated employees.

“The Government would like to thank permitted establishments for their continued assistance, patience and cooperation throughout and going forward.”