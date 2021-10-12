Gibraltar Disability Society Continues Call For Implementation Of UN Convention

Written by YGTV Team on 12 October 2021 .

The Disability Society says it is continuing its call for the full implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

However it must be recognised that the Articles of the UN Convention are reflected within the Gibraltar Constitution 2006, Equal Opportunities Act 2006 and the Disability Act 2017. What is not acceptable is the failure of Government to provide a date of commencement of Sections 13 & 14 of the Disability Act 2017. The extension of the UN Convention to Gibraltar is more complex because Gibraltar is not a sovereign state or a member state of the United Nations.

For these reasons the extension of the UN Convention to Gibraltar can only be done by the Government of the United Kingdom as a member state of the UN. The failure of the Gibraltar Government to commence Sections 13 & 14 of the Disability Act is shameful. The Society considers that the Government has had plenty of time to introduce any necessary prerequisites for such commencement. The Disability Society therefore calls on the Government to take immediate action to correct this reprehensible omission.





