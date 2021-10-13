Minister Daryanani At Routes World Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2021 .

Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, is attending Routes World Conference in Milan.

A statement from the Government follows below:

World Routes is the annual meeting place for airlines, airports, tourism authorities and other aviation stakeholders. It is where the world’s airline network planners meet with tourism authorities and their airports in order to evaluate existing air services and explore the potential for new ones.

Minister Daryanani participated in a Tourism Round Table discussion. Several points were discussed like the importance of tourism in the economy, how destinations can help bring tourists’ confidence back and how Gibraltar has coped during the pandemic.

Minister Daryanani took the opportunity to host a dinner for the British Airways team attending the conference.

The Minister also met with Jozsef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air, and Gibraltar was discussed as one of the new routes started by the airline during the pandemic.

Minister Daryanani commented; “This is an extremely important stage for Gibraltar and it is imperative that we should be present. I have had numerous meetings lined up with prospective airlines wanting to fly to Gibraltar. Itis not easy to attract new airlines and open up new routes, but we will always keep on trying and preparing. Connectivity and growth go hand in hand. It has also been a great opportunity to meet people face to face, there is nothing like human interaction to build new relationships. I also hosted our friends at British Airways for dinner, they are our long term partners and want to continue growing with us. The round table discussion allowed me to tell the successful Gibraltarian story, how dedicated our people were in keeping the virus at bay and the excellent vaccine rollout. Once again putting Gibraltar on the map and making sure our brand name is at the forefront of people’s minds, this was my aim. All in all, this has been an exciting opportunity for Gibraltar to make our intentions known”.





