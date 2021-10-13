Thinking Green Digest 2019 and 2020

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2021 .

Every year the Department of the Environment, Sustainability & Climate Change publishes an Annual Report providing an overview of some of the work carried out by the team, as well as significant information relating to our environment. This can be found on the Government of Gibraltar website under “Environment”, along with many publications of interest such as on Recycling, Energy Efficiency, our Nature Reserve and on our legal obligations as citizens as per legislation.

A statement continued: “Last week the team published both “Thinking Green Digests” for 2019 and 2020, delayed due to COVID-19 interruptions. In it, the reader will find news on our Marine Environment, highlighting initiatives on how we can maintain a healthy marine environment locally; on Air Quality & Climate Change and how traffic and energy generation has an impact on it locally; Waste & Recycling and how small changes can have a huge impact on a more sustainable and healthy local environment. Plus, much more. The Department is always happy, as part of their community outreach, to receive feedback from the public in order to inform and enable effective decision making, as well as furthering our understanding of our unique environment; this is about working together towards common goals.”

The Thinking Green Digest 2020 is available online here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/uploads/environment/Awareness/2020-TG_Digest_FINAL-Max_compressed.pdf

Minister for the Environment, Professor John Cortes said: “I am so proud of our technical and scientific Environment Team, who work hard behind the scenes in order to ensure Gibraltar is complying with its environmental obligations, and raising awareness on key areas that affect our environment. Initiatives to protect our Nature Reserves, focusing on the species that share our land, are ongoing and continually revised.

“The “Thinking Green Digest” provides the public with a snapshot of what goes on within the Department. Please take the opportunity to also check out our Environment page on the Government website, there is a lot of information at your disposal and ways of contacting us. Green is the present and the future, let’s do this together as a community.”