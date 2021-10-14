Autumn Zarzuela 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services recently welcomed the return of the Teatro Lírico Andaluz to perform in Gibraltar. In connection with this, GCS held a workshop for College and Comprehensive Schools students.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The workshop took place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Thursday 7th October 2021, with the students in attendance learning what this cross generational cultural genre is all about. The Zarzuela has been part of Gibraltar’s cultural scene for many years, with performances in decades past by local groups, notably the Agrupación Artística Calpe. The Zarzuela is no longer popular amongst the youth so these initiatives help to ensure that this part of our cultural heritage is not lost.

GCS looks forward to continuing to work alongside educational institutions for the promotion and fostering of our culture locally.

At the same time it is calling for persons who may have memorabilia related to Zarzuelas in Gibraltar in the past to contact GCS at the John Mackintosh Hall.





