Minister Daryanani Meets with Easyjet, Wizz Air and Ryanair

Written by YGTV Team on 14 October 2021 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism has met with the three most important low cost airlines in Europe.

Participating at Routes World in Milan, Minister Daryanani met with Ms Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer of EasyJet, Mr Robert Carey, President of Wizz Air and Mr Jason McGuinness, Director of Commercial of Ryanair.

Minister Daryanani commented: “ It was a great opportunity to discuss Gibraltar and aviation in general with some of top executives at the three most important low cost airlines in Europe. I was delighted to see how much they all knew about Gibraltar, about our excellent roll out of the COVID- 19 vaccine and about how well Gibraltar has done during the summer. I will carry on engaging with all airlines that fly to Gibraltar and prospective airlines who one day might want to fly to Gibraltar. Although Ryanair don’t fly to the Rock, we need to network and build contacts for the future. Preparation is extremely important and that is exactly what I am doing. It is all about keeping the Gibraltar brand at the forefront of the aviation industry”.