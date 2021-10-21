John Mackintosh Educational Trust Sponsor Gibraltar Literature Week

The Government has confirmed that the John Mackintosh Educational Trust will be sponsoring this year’s Gibraltar Literature Week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Trust and the Government’s fruitful partnership continues, with the Trust committing their support for the talks by the International Speakers and the School Day, scheduled for the 12th and 13th November respectively.

The Minister for Culture,the Hon John Cortes MP, said: ‘Our first Literature Week last year, under such intense Covid restrictions, was a resounding success and exceeded all our expectations. Hence, why we decided to produce it again this year, both to promote our local authors and writers and, as not to lose the international edge of the Gibraltar Literary Festival. The Government and our Cultural Services are very grateful to the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for their endorsement and support.’

The events are scheduled to take place from the 8th to 13th November 2021. Tickets are already on sale at www.buytickets.gi. For further information please contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on 20075669, 20067236, 20079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.